Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.50 Per Share

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cerillion Price Performance

CER stock opened at GBX 1,150 ($13.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.08 million and a PE ratio of 4,000.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,098.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 999.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Cerillion has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($6.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,300 ($15.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,210 ($14.48) to GBX 1,400 ($16.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Further Reading

