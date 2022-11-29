Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 10,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,015,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.
The company has a market cap of $765.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
