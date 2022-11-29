CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENQW. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in CENAQ Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

Shares of CENQW traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

