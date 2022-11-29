Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) CEO Purchases $69,600.00 in Stock

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 40,000 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,024,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,493.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Celularity Stock Performance
Shares of CELU stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 720,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,409. Celularity Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $236.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,346 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Celularity by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Celularity Company Profile
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.