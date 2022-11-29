Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) CEO Purchases $69,600.00 in Stock

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 40,000 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,024,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,493.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Celularity Stock Performance

Shares of CELU stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 720,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,409. Celularity Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $236.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,346 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Celularity by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celularity Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CELU shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

