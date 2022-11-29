Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 71.2% in November

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the October 31st total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLLNY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 104,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($59.79) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

