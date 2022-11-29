CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, an increase of 414.6% from the October 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.