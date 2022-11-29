CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Ware H. Grove Sells 8,000 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.6 %

CBZ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 132,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CBIZ

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

