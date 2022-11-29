Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Down 36.5 %

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 82,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPARW. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 561.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 841,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 714,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 140,848 shares during the period.

