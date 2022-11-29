Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 8.1%

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.28. 1,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $588.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $88,502.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,339 shares of company stock worth $510,771. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,589 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 256.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.