Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.11 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

