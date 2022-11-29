Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.11 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
