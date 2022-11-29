CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $83.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. CarMax has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

