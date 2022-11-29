CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 386,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. CareMax makes up approximately 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAXW traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. CareMax has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.