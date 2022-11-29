CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 6,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,604. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

