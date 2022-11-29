CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,918,000 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the October 31st total of 13,400,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.9 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.86.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
