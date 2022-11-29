CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,918,000 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the October 31st total of 13,400,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.9 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

