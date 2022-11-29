Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) versus Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Critical Comparison

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH – Get Rating) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Financial and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets -149.53% -11.92% -3.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capital Financial and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 4 4 5 0 2.08

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $13.36, suggesting a potential upside of 45.34%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Capital Financial.

58.0% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Financial and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 4.49 -$3.69 billion ($7.29) -1.26

Capital Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Volatility and Risk

Capital Financial has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robinhood Markets has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Capital Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

