Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

WEED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$15.04.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

