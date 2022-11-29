Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 108.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 59,344 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 20.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

