Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cameco worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 168.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after buying an additional 1,952,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 133,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,122. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

