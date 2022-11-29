Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLWY remained flat at $14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Calloway’s Nursery has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

