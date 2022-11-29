California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
California Resources has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.
California Resources Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. California Resources has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $319,000.
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
