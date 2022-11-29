California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

California Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. California Resources has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of California Resources

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $319,000.

California Resources



California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

