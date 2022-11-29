Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 383.3% in November

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CGO stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.96.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
