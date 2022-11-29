Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 383.3% in November

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 62.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

