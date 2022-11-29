Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $36,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $293.26 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.47.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

