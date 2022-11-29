Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95,756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $90,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.88 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

