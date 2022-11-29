Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 51,518 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,518 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $384.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $697.27.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

