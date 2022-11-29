Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,047,400 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,070,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $29,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.