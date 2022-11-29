Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 555,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,115,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.71% of BRP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.39.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.