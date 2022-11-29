Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $57.38 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.31% of Align Technology worth $57,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $191.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $688.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.