Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $43.27 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $43,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

