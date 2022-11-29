Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,675 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Moderna worth $40,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.72. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,760,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,478 shares of company stock valued at $80,792,616. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

