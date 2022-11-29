Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,675 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Moderna worth $40,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.72. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.