Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,779 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $73,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $270.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

