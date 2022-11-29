Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,850 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $741.48 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $729.03 and a 200-day moving average of $658.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

