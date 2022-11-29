Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 314,600 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.78% of IPG Photonics worth $84,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 302,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,069,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $93.62. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,400 in the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

