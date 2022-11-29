C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $144,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Several research firms have commented on CNOB. StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

