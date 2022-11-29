C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,069,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 73,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 468,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,007,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

ELS opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

