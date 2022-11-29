C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

GOGO stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

