C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.