C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 860 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.