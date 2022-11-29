C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 860 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.