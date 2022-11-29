C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $106,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 226.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 10,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $722,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 78.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,251 shares of company stock worth $12,739,406. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

TRV stock opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $189.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

