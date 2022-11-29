C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $87,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,611,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

