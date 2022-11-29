C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $166,000 Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739 in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

