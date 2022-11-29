Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 121.0% in November

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 6,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

