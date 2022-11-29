Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) PT at $147.17

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.60.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 215 ($2.57) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

