Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 5,311.54

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,319.23 ($63.63).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,533 ($66.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,977 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,035.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88). The company has a market cap of £89.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 595.89.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

