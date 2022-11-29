Brokerages Set Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Target Price at $89.67

Shares of Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

NXPRF has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nexans from €93.00 ($95.88) to €88.00 ($90.72) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux cut Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Nexans Price Performance

OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56. Nexans has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $101.90.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

