Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Target Price at $27.04

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($23.71) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upped their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.49) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($39.18) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a report on Monday, November 21st.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

