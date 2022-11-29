Brokerages Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT at $17.14

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.84. Funko has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $27.79.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 625.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 345.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

