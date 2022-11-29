Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Shares Down 2.9%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $142.18 and last traded at $142.18. Approximately 5,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 664,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.50.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 689,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

