BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,152 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 5.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.60 and its 200 day moving average is $487.61.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

