BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 21,947 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BA opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.59. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

