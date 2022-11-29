BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 18,000 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.22% of ONE Gas worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 26.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ONE Gas Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGS stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.