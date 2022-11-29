BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 18,000 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.22% of ONE Gas worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 26.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.
ONE Gas Trading Down 2.0 %
OGS stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
ONE Gas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
